Odisha Agri Conclave is in offing, Big players to join the event

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to organise an Agri Conclave where big players in agriculture sector will be invited to join the event. The one day conclave has been planned to be organised on 8th October which will showcase the availability of surplus of various agricultural produce and create market linkages for Agricultural and allied sector produces in the State.

Prospective buyers like Horlicks, Patanjali, Britania, Dabur and Nuddles Companies are expected to make their presence in the conclave to explore the possibilities in Odisha for their business. To chalk out the details of the event, a preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Principal Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister and Chairman WODC Asit Kumar Tripathy while Secretaries, MSME, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, F&ARD, Cooperation, F&C.W. Departments along with heads of NAFED, MARKFED, OSAMB, APICOL, OLM, ORMAS and Directors of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries attended the meeting.

It is decided to invite exporters as they play major role in exporting sea-food and various agricultural products. There is huge potential in the field of agriculture which are lying untapped. This initiative will help the local farmers to double their income and open up new horizons in agriculture sector to boost up their business and production in the state and catch-up the attention of producers.

A small video will be displayed during the conclave specially to highlight produce specification and the region-based surplus availability of agricultural production and various schemes of Govt. of Odisha along with their success stories as promotional out reach. Option has been made for interested firms to register their name online in the website created for this purpose for participation.

A high quality Brochure for the event to be prepared and posted on the website created for the event is also mooted. Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department have been assigned as nodal Department for such a mega event.