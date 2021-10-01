Odisha Agri Conclave: 69 National Firms To Participate

Bhubaneswar: As many as 69 national-level aggregators and agriculture producers have confirmed to participate in the Odisha Agri Conclave to be held on 8th October at Convention Hall at Lok Seba Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Principal Advisor to Chief Minister, Asit Tripathy, today reviewed the final preparation of the Odisha Agriculture Conclave.

A dedicated website has been created for the Conclave. E-Registration, e-invitation, Brochures etc. are finalised for the event.

In the second part of the Conclave, five business session to discuss and table deliberation from the delegates has been planned.

As the head of the nodal Department, Suresh Kumar Vasistha, Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department explained regarding the preparation.

NAFED has extended all sorts of cooperation for the event.