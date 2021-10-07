Odisha Agri Conclave 2021: CM Naveen To Release Agri-Knowledge Paper Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Agri Conclave 2021 will kick off tomorrow at the new Convention Hall at Lokseba Bhawan, while Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik will grace the event through VC and release of Agri-Knowledge papers.

Also Read: Odisha Agri Conclave Is In Offing, Big Players To Join The Event

This event will create new avenues for market linkages for State agriculture produces and open up a new horizon in the agri-market.

As many as 50 big companies working in Agri and allied sector have confirmed to attend the conclave besides 24 companies have registered their name online. This apart, 41 companies consented on weblink.

Also Read: Odisha Agri Conclave: 69 National Firms To Participate

The inaugural session will be telecast live by I&PR Department and will be given live coverage on Facebook. The second part of the event will be divided into four business sessions to discuss the Agriculture and allied fields.

Asit Tripathy, the Chief Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman, WODC, Secretaries of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, F&ARD, Cooperation, and other senior officers in a meeting held today chalked out the final touch of the event.