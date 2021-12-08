Odisha Administers 4.5 Cr COVID Vaccine Jabs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday achieved yet another significant milestone by inoculating over 4.5 crore vaccine doses.

Following this, the Odisha CM took to Twitter and congratulated the healthcare workers and wrote: ” Glad to share that Odisha crossed yet another significant milestone in the fight against COVID19 pandemic by administering 4.5 crore vaccine doses. Commend the hard work and commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring swift inoculation to save precious lives.”

As many as 2,81,96,118 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 1,68,63,927 received both doses.

Ganjam district has registered the highest number of vaccinations with 43,36,864.

The vaccination programme was started in the state on January 16, 2021 and currently, it is underway at 2,075 vaccination centres across the state.