Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya To Hold Online Classes In Summer Vacation 

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to continue students’ academic activities, the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya has decided to provide online education to its students in summer vacation.

Classes will be held in the morning. Accordingly, online teaching schedule will be prepared. In this regard, a detailed guide has been prepared and sent to all schools.

Similarly, online coaching is provided to the meritorious students of class 12 of the iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bhubaneswar for various national level competitive exams like JEE, NEET and defense exams.

Adarsha Vidyalayas have been established in Blocks in accordance with the innovative ambition of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide quality education to the meritorious students of rural areas and small towns in the framework of CBSE.