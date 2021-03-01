Odisha Actress Sunita Garabadu Sets Instagram On Fire; See Pic

Bhubaneswar: Well-known model and Odia actress Sunita Garabadu has set Instagram on fire with her latest bold picture.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Sunita posted a mirror selfie of her and captioned the picture, “Sun soaking while fantasizing about Spain.”

The post drew mixed responses from the netizens. While some complimented the actor, many others slammed her for the nudity on social media.

A graduate from BJB Autonomous College, Sunita did a course from Air Hostess Academy. Later, she stepped into modelling and acting. She has worked in many several TV serials and in a couple of Odia films.

Apart from acting, Sunita played host to major sporting like Indian Premier League (IPL), Champions Trophy Hockey and Hockey India League (HIL). She had also anchored T20 World Cup matches in Nagpur in 2016.