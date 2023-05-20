Odisha acid attack survivor Pramodini Roul becomes mother

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Pramodini Roul, the acid attack survivor, gave birth to a healthy baby boy and wishes are pouring in for the proud mother from all quarters.

“I am very happy that I have been blessed with a baby which is every woman’s dream. There were a lot of complications and challenges in my life. Now it is time to move on,” said Pramodini.

Roul, one of the three daughters of a widow in Jagatsinghpur district, and pursuing her graduation in a college was stalked by Santosh Bedanta, 35, for marriage. When the family of the 17-year-old did not agree to the proposal as she was too young, an angry Bedanta on May 4, 2009, threw acid on her scarring 80 per cent of her body. The acid attack left the lower half of her body paralysed, her face completely disfigured and blind.

Roul again hit the headlines after she married a medicine representative named Saroj Sahoo after seven years of courtship. Sahoo first met Roul when she was recovering in hospital in 2014. Sahoo briefly left his job as a medical representative to provide support and attention to Roul. After recovering, Roul and Sahoo joined Sheroes’ help desk, a cafe run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow in 2015.

Bedanta, who was living with his wife and child in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, was caught in November 2017 and has been behind bars. The army also sacked him soon after his arrest. Biswajit Dalsinghray who assisted Bedanta in purchasing acid was also arrested around the same time.

Bedanta was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison by a women’s court in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district