Odisha Achieves A Record Of Over 2.5 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccination

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday achieved a record COVID-19 Vaccination of more than 2.5 lakh persons, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The State clocked 93.3 per cent vaccination while Bhubaneswar achieved 90.9 per cent of its vaccination target on Friday.

The department said a total of 2,52,080 persons got the COVID jab today in the State.

Reports said 2,37,511 were persons above 45 years of age who got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. A total of 10,865 persons in this age group got the second dose on Friday.

The health department said a total of 2,081 healthcare workers and frontline workers got the first dose of the vaccine. The second dose was received by 1,623.

Final COVID-19 Report of (02 April 2021) ODISHA

TOTAL ACTIVE SITES: 1411 (of which 60 are Covaxin)

TOTAL BENEFICIARIES VACCINATED: 252080

HCW vaccinated (1st dose): 655 ( 91.0 %)

HCW vaccinated (2nd dose): 643 ( 91.2 %)

FLW vaccinated (1st dose): 1426 (95.1 %)

FLW vaccinated (2nd dose): 980 (94.7 %)

45 to 59 Yrs with co-morbidity (1st dose): 169344

45 to 59 Yrs with co-morbidity (2nd dose): 725

60 yrs & above (1st dose): 68167

60 yrs & above (2nd dose): 10140

Cumulative

HCW (1st dose): 315647 (94.2 %)

HCW (2nd dose): 261379 (86.6 %)

FLW (1st dose): 187738 (83.7 %)

FLW (2nd dose): 141198 (83.5 %)

45 to 59 (1st Dose): 384240

45 to 59 (2nd Dose): 1735

60 yrs & above (1st Dose): 1542757

60 yrs & above (2nd Dose): 31561

Total vaccinated till date: 2866255