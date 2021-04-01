Odisha achieves 2 lakh COVID-19 Vaccination on April 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday achieved the target of 2 lakh COVID-19 Vaccination. The Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) across the state have collectively achieved it.

The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department data said a total 2,03,162 persons were vaccinated in the state on Thursday. Of this, a majority of 1,89,466 people were of the elder age group who got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Reports said a total of 10,049 persons of the elder age group got the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

The H&FW department added that a total of 1,977 healthcare workers and frontline workers got the first dose of the Covid jab while 1,670 HCWs and FLWs received the second shot on April 1.

Reports said Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jajapur and Khurda districts achieved 100 per cent or more of the vaccination target. The Capital city Bhubaneswar achieved 88 per cent of the target. Three AEFIs were reported from across the state on Thursday.

