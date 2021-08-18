Vaccination
Odisha Achieves 2 Cr Vaccination Milestone

Bhubaneswar: In the midst of decreasing COVID-19 positive cases, Odisha on Wednesday achieved a milestone in COVID-19 vaccination drive with 2 Crore doses administered successfully.

” Happy to share that Odisha has achieved a milestone in #COVID19Vaccination drive with 2 Cr doses administered successfully!

We are grateful to entire Health team & to each & every citizen of the State for their proactive participation in making this drive successful. @CMO_Odisha ”, the Health and Family Welfare Department informed in its official Twitter handle.

