Odisha Achieves 2 Cr Vaccination Milestone

Bhubaneswar: In the midst of decreasing COVID-19 positive cases, Odisha on Wednesday achieved a milestone in COVID-19 vaccination drive with 2 Crore doses administered successfully.

Happy to share that Odisha has achieved a milestone in #COVID19Vaccination drive with 2 Cr doses administered successfully! We are grateful to entire Health team & to each & every citizen of the State for their proactive participation in making this drive successful. @CMO_Odisha — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 18, 2021

