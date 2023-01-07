Odisha: 96 Teachers To Face Music For Unauthorised Absence From Schools

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Mass Education is taking strict action against teachers who remain absent from school for many days after getting appointment. So far, 40 such teachers have been suspended and a list of 96 more teachers has been prepared by the department.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that action will be taken against the absentee teachers soon.

Minister Dash said that complaints have been received against 96 teachers in the state for unauthorised leave. Despite being given 2 notices periodically, they are not coming to schools, he added.

Similarly, even after the contract is over, some teaching assistants are not coming to renew their contract. A list of such teachers has been prepared and the process for action has been initiated, Dash stated.

Notably, 24 teachers of Nabarangpur district and 2 teachers of Sundargarh district including 10 junior teachers of Malkangiri district have been dismissed from their jobs due to long period of absence from work.

Besides, the department has issued show cause notices to many teachers. It is estimated that the number may increase further.