Odisha: 8 Prisoners Serving Life-Terms In Different Jails To Be Released Prematurely

Bhubaneswar: Eight prisoners serving life sentences in different jails of the state will be released prematurely following the decision of the State Sentence Review Board.

Out of the 11 prisoners, 8 were recommended for premature release by the Odisha State Sentence Review Board, and the state government has given permission for the same.

It is worth noting that the Odisha State Sentence Review Board has recommended the release of prisoners who have served more than 14 years of imprisonment.

According to reports, three prisoners will be released from Bolangir Jail, one from Rourkela Special Jail, two from Jamujhari Open Air Jail and 2 from Koraput Circle Jail.