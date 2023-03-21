Odisha: 8 Civilians, 3 Security Personnel Killed During Police-Maoist Encounters In 2022

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight civilians and three security personnel were killed during 12 exchanges of fire incidents between security personnel and Maoist during 2022.

This was mentioned in the white paper published by the state home department of Odisha, which was laid before the Assembly.

The overall Left-wing extremism (LWE) scenario in the state has remained well under control during 2022. However, 27 Maoist-related incidents were reported in the state during last year.

Seven Communist Party of India-Maoist cadres were killed, 12 Maoists were arrested and three have surrendered before police in the year, it said.

Apart from the above, the Odisha police have opened fire 14 times during the calendar year of 2022. However, the details of the firing incidents have not been mentioned in the paper.

A total 1,78,190 cognizable crime cases were registered in Odisha during 2022, which is 14.65 per cent more than the cases reported in the previous year.

Of the total cognizable offence cases, 1,69,735 cases were based on true incidents and chargesheets have been framed against 1,18,547 cases, it said.

Out of the total cognizable cases, 1379 are murder cases, 626 dacoity, 2998 robbery, 5467 burglary, 14,893 theft, 5352 swindling, 2248 rioting, 3184 rape, 11,663 motor vehicle accident and 1,30,380 miscellaneous cases were reported in the state during 2022.

Similarly, the state police, till December last, filed chargesheets against 640 murder cases, 329 dacoity cases, 1336 loot cases, 1800 burglary, 5859 theft, 1360 swindling, 1361 rioting, 2237 rape cases and 7151 MV cases.

Out of 19 economic offence cases filed during 2022, chargesheets were filed against seven cases.

Similarly, the state police registered 1983 cybercrime cases in the year, of which chargesheets were filed against 272 cases and 441 accused were arrested.

The state has lodged 263 dowry cases during the year while chargesheets were filed against only 119 cases. Of the 106-dowry related suicide cases, chargesheets were framed against 89 cases.

Moreover, the police has filed chargesheets on 119 of 263 dowry murder cases during 2022.