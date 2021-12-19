Odisha: 7 Foreign Returnees Test Positive For Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Seven foreign returnees from ‘at risk’ countries have tested positive for COVID-19, informed Health Director Bijay Mohapatra.

Of the returnees, 4 are Omicron negative while the sample of three others have been sent for genome sequencing, the top official added.

The official further stated that the most important part is surveillance. “Community needs to play a vital role to check migrating people. If there are symptoms, go for a test,” he said.

European countries, including the UK, besides South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel have been identified by the the Centre as being ‘at risk’ of the spread of the Omicron mutation of Covid.