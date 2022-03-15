Odisha: 6411 Contenders In Fray For 109 Civic Bodies

Bhubaneswar: The campaigning for the upcoming elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Odisha has gained momentum with the State Election Commission (SEC) releasing the final list of candidates contesting the polls.

There are 6,411 candidates in the fray for the elections to ULBs following withdrawal of nominations by 641 aspirants on the last day of the process on Monday. The polling for 109 civic bodies, including three municipal corporations, is scheduled to be held on March 24.

With the withdrawal of nomination papers, now 569 candidates are vying for the post of chairperson or mayor, while 5,842 are contesting for the post of councilor or corporator.

As many as 102 candidates who had filed their nominations for the post of chairperson or mayor have opted out, while 539 people withdrew nominations from the post of councillor or corporator.