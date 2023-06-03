Odisha 5T Secy visits SCBMCH, assures all support to train accident patients

Bhubaneswar: As directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian today visited SCB Medical College and Hospital today and met the injured of the Balasore train accident, undergoing treatment at Cuttack SCBMCH.

Pandian enquired about their condition and assured all support from the Odisha government in providing better treatment. He also interacted with the doctors and staff and thanked them for their sincere efforts and hard work in extending excellent service to the injured.

Due to their support, such a large health operation could be conducted successfully and do many lives could be saved, Pandian added.

Reminding the quote of chief minister Naveen Patnaik , the 5T Secretary VK Pandian said that “Every life is precious for all of us” and thanked the Doctors and staff for making it their Motto.

5T Secretary also thanked the Doctors and students for their noble gesture in donating blood to the victims of train accident.

As per the report, a total 1,175 injured persons were admitted in various govt and private hospitals. Out of them, a total of 793 have been discharged after treatment.

Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various gov t and private hospitals and condition of two victims is said to be critical.