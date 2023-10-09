Odisha 5T Secy Holds Discussion With Employees Of Buses In LAccMI Scheme

Bhubaneswar: Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V.K. Pandian today discussed with the employees of buses under the LAccMI Scheme and advised them to provide selfless service. About 650 staff including bus drivers, conductors and managers participated in this discussion.

In the first phase, buses under the LAccMI scheme will start operating in 6 districts— Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal, situated in the southern part of the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch the LAccMI bus scheme from Malkangari district on the 12th of October. In LAccMI Yojana, buses will run from Panchayats to Blocks and from Blocks to District Headquarters.

Addressing the bus workers, 5T Secretary VK Pandian said that communication is the basis of economic and social progress. “So providing high quality service to people should be our first responsibility. From small children to farmers, traders, mission workers, everyone will benefit from this bus scheme. School & college students can go to their educational institutions. The farmer can take his produce and sell it in the market. Merchants can do business smoothly. Patients can access the facility at the hospital. Mission Shakti mothers will also find it easier to travel for their work,” he said.

Mr Pandian further said that this transport service will bring prosperity to the village and will ensure economic development further transforming rural areas. So he advised the bus staff to treat the passengers as their own family members.

He said that it is the duty of the staff to take care of the safety of all, the convenience of the passengers and that everyone travels with dignity. After the discussion, all the staff thanked the 5T secretary.