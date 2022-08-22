Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian Visits IT Towers, Directs Completion By October

Bhubaneswar: On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian today visited the new BMC building at Satya Nagar here and O Hub to review the progress and to ensure timely completion of the work required to have new development centres to be made operational by Deloitte and IBM, respectively.

The opening of development centres by such large MNCs in Bhubaneswar will create huge job opportunities for the youth. Both MNCs are setting their foot for the first time in Odisha and both centres are targeted to be operationalised by mid October, 2022.

Pandian directed early commissioning of the BBSR Smart City Command and Control Centre and expressed his satisfaction on the work in progress.

He laid emphasis on creation of very good common use facilities in both new buildings like meeting halls, canteen and parking, and overall ecosystem.

The 2nd tower of O Hub work has been prioritised. It’s now planned to have incubation centres, co-working spaces along with office spaces for the startups, which will graduate into regular companies.

While inspecting Infocity area, he has also suggested for a Multilevel Parking to be planned inside Infocity to address to the growing parking needs of the IT companies.