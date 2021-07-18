Odisha 5T Secretary Reviews Work Progress At Taladanda Canal, Netaji Bus Terminal Project Sites

Cuttack: Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Taladanda canal and Netaji Bus Terminal project sites on Monday morning in order to review the progress of the works here.

Pandian directed the officials to ensure the shifting of the utilities and expedite Taladanda canal’s project work.

Latesr the 5T Secretary also reviewed in detail the progress of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) project and asked the officials to discuss with the people regarding the shifting of the library from the project site and submit a proposal regarding its relocation at a suitable new site within 10 days.