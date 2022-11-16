Odisha 5T secretary reviews ongoing development works at Capital Hospital today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian visited the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar in the early morning on Monday. The 5T Secretary reviewed various ongoing development works at the Capital hospital during his visit today. He reviewed the work progress on the trauma care and medical college infrastructure.

The government targets to complete the work by the end of 2023. The 5T Secretary was accompanied by Secretary of Health Department Shalini Pandit, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra along with some other senior officials on this visit. Similarly, Capital Hospital director and other staff members were also present.