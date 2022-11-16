Odisha: 5 Places Record Temperature Below 15°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as five places in Odisha have recorded a temperature below 15 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

According to the latest bulletin by the IMD, G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius in the state.

Similarly, Semiliguda in Koraput district is 9 degree Celsius, Daringbadi in Kandhamal district and Koraput recorded 11 degree Celsius each, followed by Phulbani in Kandhamal district registered 10.5 degree Celsius.