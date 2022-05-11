Odisha: 44 tax and fee collectors promoted to post of RI

Bhubaneswar: As many as 44 tax and fee collectors are promoted provisionally to the post of Revenue Inspector under the Odisha Municipal Finance Service Cadre on the recommendation of the Departmental Promotional Committee.

Reportedly, they have been promoted in the pay matrix level-9 in the scale of pay of Rs. 35,400 — Rs.1,12,400 under Orissa Revised Scales of Pay (ORSP) Rules,2017.

This is in correspondence to the scale of pay of Rs. 9,300-34,800/- with Grade Pay of Rs.4200 under ORSP Rules,2008.

The seniority in the rank of Revenue Inspectors now promoted shall be positioned below the position of Revenue Inspectors in different Urban Local Bodies.