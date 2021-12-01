Odisha: 4 Coaches Get Compulsory Retirement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday ordered compulsory retirement to 4 coaches of the Odisha Council of Sports on grounds of inefficiency and dereliction of duty.

They are Pravakar Tripathy, volleyball coach, Shankar Prasad Adhikari Boxing coach, Manoj Kumar Das, Handball coach and Jnanandra Prasad Badhei, volleyball coach.

The order came following the recommendations of a Review Committee for premature Retirement of Government Servants in the Sports & Youth Services Department.