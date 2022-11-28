Odisha: 23 Places Record Temperature Below 15°C

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions continued to sweep Odisha as 23 places recorded temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Monday.

According to the Met department, G.Udayagiri (Kandhamal) recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius followed by Kirei (Sundargarh) with 9.4 degrees Celsius.

It was followed by Phulbani at 9.5 degrees Celsius, Chiplima (Sambalpur) at 9.8 degrees Celsius, Keonjhar and Daringbadi at 10° C, Jharsuguda recorded at 10.6° degrees Celsius, Ranital recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, Deogarh recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius, Hirakud (11.8), Sundergarh 12 degrees Celsius, Bargarh recorded 12. 4 degrees Celsius, and Koraput and Angul 12. 6 degrees Celsius each.

Similarly, 13° C was recorded at Bhawanipatna, 13.5° C each at Balangir and Sambalpur, 13.9° C at Balasore, 14° C each at Titlagarh, Boudh and Bhadrak.

Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8°C.