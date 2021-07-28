Odisha +2 Science & Commerce Results To Be Declared on July 31

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will release the results of +2 Science and Commerce streams on July 31, informed the Department of School and Mass Education on Wednesday.

Students can check their results by going to the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

As per the instruction of the Supreme Court, the council has decided to declare the results of Commerce and Science streams on July 31 while the Arts and vocational stream results will be declared after July 31.

On the basis of the recommendations of the Committee and in view of the cancellation of Annual H.S Examinations, 2021 following modalities will be followed for processing of results of the Examination.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Annual Higher Secondary Examination this year was canceled, keeping in mind the health and safety issues of the students, teachers, and parents.