Odisha: +2 Science, Commerce Results To Be Announced Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will release the results of +2 science and commerce examinations on Wednesday.

The result will be announced at 11 am tomorrow, CHSE examination controller informed.

This year, 3.5 lakh students had appeared the test at 145 centers. As many as 2.19 lakh students appeared for Arts exam while 91,379 had written in Science and 23,148 in Commerce.

Similarly, 5000 students attended the test in the two vocational subjects. The result of arts and vocational studies will be published later, the CHSE official added.

In a related development, the Odisha government has announced to increase the seats in Plus 2 colleges due to higher pass percentage in Matric exam.

The School and Mass Education department said the Plus two seats will be increased from 2023-24 academic session.

Notably, overall pass percentage in the Matriculation examination stood at 96.4% this year as compared to 90.55% last year. The results were announced on May 18.