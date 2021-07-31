Odisha +2 Science & Commerce Results Out!

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared +2 science and commerce results today evening. Students can get their results from 8 PM onwards by going to the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

Declaring the results, School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that around 3.50 lakh students registered for the examination this year. A total of 89,951 students have passed in the Science stream, 55,468 in the first division, 16,943 in 2nd division, and 14,631 in the 3rd division.

While the passing percentage in the Science stream is 95.15%, 94.96% have passed in the Commerce stream.

“In the Commerce stream, 8355 students have passed in 1st Division, 5692 in 2nd Division & 9066 in 3rd Division. The pass percentage of Regular students in the Science stream is 99.88% while in the Commerce stream, it is 99.95%,” informed Minister Dash.