Odisha +2 Offline Exam To Start From October 1

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Tuesday informed that the offline exam for Plus 2 students will be conducted between October 1 to October 11, 2021.

Students dissatisfied with scores awarded to them for the cancelled annual Plus 2 examination through an alternative assessment system, will appear for the offline examination.

The council further clarified that for those, who will appear for the offline examination, their marks obtained through alternative assessment will become obsolete. The marks secured in the offline examination will be deemed final.

A total of 13,043 students have applied to appear in the Plus 2 offline examination. Earlier, CHSE had invited online applications for the Plus 2 offline exam from September 3. The students were given five days to submit the online applications for the offline examination.