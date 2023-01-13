Odisha: 2 Officials held over DA charges!

Bhubaneswar: Sangram Keshari Manihira, Forest Range Officer Ujjalpur Forest Range, Dist-Sundargarh was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh for possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily. He has been remanded to jail custody till 25.01.2023.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilanc e P.S. Case No.02 dated 12.01.2023 has been registered against Sangram Keshari Manihira, Forest Range Officer and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) /12 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Sangram Keshari Manihira, Forest Range Officer and his family members.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Sangram Keshari Manihira, Forest Range Officer, Ujjalpur Forest Range, Dist-Sundargarh were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 188% higher than his known sources of income.

Similarly, On 13.01.2023 night, Nandi Kishore Nath, Junior Clerk, office of Executive Engineer, Rural Works Division, Rourkela, Dist-Sundargarh was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs.1,01,03,128/- (Rupees One Crore One Lakh Three Thousand One Hundred

Twenty-eight), which he could not account for satisfactorily. He has been remanded to jail custody till 25.01.2023. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance

P.S. Case No.02 dated 12.01.2023 has been registered against Nandi Kishore Nath, Junior Clerk and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC

(Amendment) Act, 2018. After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Nandi Kishore Nath.