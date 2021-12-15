Odisha: 19 Places Record Temperature Below 15°C

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions continued to sweep Odisha as 19 places recorded temperature below 15 degree Celsius, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Wednesday.

According to the Met department, Daringbadi was the coldest with a temperature of 7.5 degree Celsius, followed by Phulbani with 10, Jharsuguda with 10.8, Keonjhar with 11.2, Titilagarh with 11.3, Sundargarh with 12, Sonepur with 12.4, and Bhawanipata with 12.9 degree Celsius.

It was followed by Hirakud with 13.2, Bolangir with 13.6, Chandbali with 13.6, Koraput with 13.8, Baripada, Sambalpur, and Talcher with 14.

The minimum temperatures in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 14.5 degree Celsius.

The weather office predicted that dry weather is likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha in the next few days. Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to prevail at a few places over interior Odisha and at one or two places over coastal districts.