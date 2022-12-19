Odisha: 154 absentee teachers served show-cause notices

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha School & Mass Education Department is giving utmost importance to the overall development of education. Emphasis is being given to quality education in all blocks and districts to streamline the education system in the state.

The state government has taken strong steps to strengthen the education system. To promote these programs, the department has organised a two-day workshop for the district education officers and block education officers of the central zone was held on the 16th and 17th of December.

From the review meeting of the last workshop, it has come to the attention of the government that many teachers have been absent for a long time. Therefore, the government has taken strict action against absentee teachers.

Disciplinary action has been taken against 26 primary teachers who have been absent for a long time. In addition, show-cause notices have been issued to 154 primary teachers for being absent for a long time.

Similarly, 96 primary teachers working as junior teachers have been dismissed from their jobs, according to the sources of the S&ME Department.

The review process will be expedited in the coming days and negligence in such cases will be dealt with strictly, the department said.