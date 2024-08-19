Odisha: 13-YO Girl Stabbed to Death by Cousin Brother on Raksha Bandhan

Berhampur: While on Raksha Bandhan siblings tie Rakhis around each other’s wrists to express their love and gratitude for each other’s safety, a 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his 13-year-old cousin sister to death.

The shocking incident occurred on Monday at Jagannathvihar under Bada Bazaar police station limits of Berhampur in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the accused boy, Ashutosh Panigrahi attacked his cousins, Prajukta and Anshuman, with a sharp weapon. At the same time, the family members had assembled to observe a death anniversary this morning.

The injured siblings were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur by the family members. However, the minor girl, Prajukta died and her critically injured brother, Anshuman was shifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment, sources informed.

If sources are to be believed, the accused fled soon after attacking his siblings but was later rescued from the road side in critical condition and shifted to MKCG MCH.

It is suspected that the accused tried to commit suicide by jumping before a moving bus at Pochilima Chowk near Hinjilikatu. However, he sustained serious injuries after being hit by the bus and was admitted to the hospital.

At the time of writing this report, no accurate information was available from the police regarding the incident.