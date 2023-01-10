Odisha: 12 Places Record Temp Below 10 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 places in Odisha have recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Semiliguda was the coldest with a temperature of 4.5 degree Celsius, followed by G Udayagiri (Kandhamal) with 5.4°C. Similarly, Koraput stood at 6 degree Celsius (minimum temperature) while Jharsuguda and Dhenkanal registered 7.8 degree Celsius and 8 degree Celsius respectively.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 12.6 degree Celsius and 13.6 degree Celsius respectively.

After biting cold for two successive days, the state has been witnessing a slight change in the night temperature, which will gradually rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius during the next three days. However, fog will return to the state, the IMD has predicted.

