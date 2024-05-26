Odisha 10th results to be announced today

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) is set to release the Odisha Class 10 board exam results soon as per an official announcement.



The class 10 results will be declared today, May 26 at 10:30 AM. The result link will be activated at 11:30 AM. Once the results are out, candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.



To check the Odisha Class 10 board exam results, candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window. This year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams were conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024.