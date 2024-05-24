Odisha BSE Matric exam results on May 26

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will announce the Odisha 10th Results 2024 on May 26. While the results will be declared at 10 am, students can check their scores online by visiting the official website at 11:30 am, Officials informed.

The candidates can check and download their HSC marksheet.

However, the Odisha 10th Result 2024 will be made available on the official website- bseodisha.nic.in- from where the candidates can check their results after being announced.

Steps to check Odisha 10th Result 2024 and download HSC marksheet: