Odisha: 109 Urban Local Bodies Go To Polls Today, 40.55 Lakh Voters To Seal Fate Of Over 6,000 Candidates

Bhubaneswar: A total of 40.55 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the ensuing Urban Local Body (ULB) polls, scheduled to be held today. Voting will be held in electronic voting machines from 8 am to 5 PM.

Total 40,55,053 people will be allowed to cast their vote at total 4,373 booths. Each polling booth will have two EVMs.

Elaborate security arrangements have been done to ensure an incident-free voting. The official said around 22,000 officials will be be deployed on poll duty

Total 195 platoons of police force will be deployed. While 30 platoons of police force will be deployed in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack and Berhampur Municipal Corporations will have 20 and 10 platoons of police force, respectively. Besides, 300 mobile parties will be engaged.

While 569 people are in fray for Mayor and Chairperson posts, 5,842 are contesting for Corporator and Councilor posts.

The elections for 106 ULBs (47 Municipalities and 59 NACs) and three Municipal Corporations will be held in 1672 Municipality and NAC Wards and in 165 Wards of three Municipal Corporations.

Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 26.