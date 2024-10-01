Koraput: An Odia youth Rohit Patro has been selected to represent India at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships, set to take place in Sun City, South Africa, from 04th to 13th October 2024.

Rohit is a first-year student of the Mathematics Department at Central University of Odisha.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi congratulated Rohit on his selection to the Indian team and extended his best wishes.

“Rohit’s selection to represent India in powerlifting at this prestigious event is a proud moment for both our university and our nation,” said Prof. Tripathi. “This is not just an opportunity for Rohit to showcase his talent but also a chance to bring honour to Odisha and our university on an international stage. We are confident he will give his best performance at the Commonwealth Championships.”

A native of Koraput district, Shri Rohit is currently practising Powerlifting at the Municipality Gym in Koraput. He has already made his mark in the sport, having won three gold and one silver medal at the National Powerlifting Competition held in Shri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. At the upcoming Commonwealth Championships, he will compete in the Sub-Junior, 120+ kg category.

It is noteworthy that the Commonwealth Equipped & Classic Sub-Junior, Junior Powerlifting and Equipped & Classic Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior & Masters Bench Press Championships will be held in Sun City, South Africa, from October 4 to 13, 2024. Two natives of Koraput district, Mr Baiba Kumar Tandi (Masters Bench Press Championship, Master 3, 74 kg category) and Mr Rohit Patro (Sub-Junior, 120+ kg category), have been selected to represent India in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships.

The University community, along with the people of Koraput and the entire state of Odisha, are filled with pride and extended their best wishes to Rohit and Baiba for their upcoming competition. Rohit is the son of Shri Niroda Nanda Patro and Smt. Ramadevi Patro.