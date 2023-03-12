Odia Woman Scientist Jyotirmayee Mohanty To Get IUPAC Award- 2023; CM Naveen Congratulates Her

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Odia woman scientist Jyotirmayee Mohanty for being selected to receive the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) Award 2023 Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering.

Mohanty is the first woman from India who bagged the prestigious honour.

“I congratulate the Odia scientist Jyotirmayee Mohanty, who has been selected for the prestigious IUPAC Award 2023 @IUPAC as the country’s first woman. Her achievement in the field of chemistry is a matter of pride and glory for all. I wish her to scale greater heights of success in the coming days,” CM Patnaik tweeted.

A resident of Jagatsinghpur, Mohanty is a senior scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai. In order to celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science, IUPAC had on February 11 named Mohanty among 12 others.

The awards ceremony, initiated as part of the 2011 International Year of Chemistry celebrations, is held every year to acknowledge and promote the works of women chemists and chemical engineers worldwide.

She is the daughter of wel-known pediatrician Dr Baikuntnath Patra of Chauliaganj in Cuttack. Her husband Rasmiranjan Mohanty is also a scientist.

Mohanty is the first woman to receive fellowship in Science and Engineering Research Board. Last year, she received the fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), an award conferred by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) in the United Kingdom.