Odia TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha death: Commissionerate Police to quiz deceased’s boyfriend, ex-boyfriend

Bhubaneswar: In recent development regarding the death of Odia television actress Rashmirekha Ojha, the Commissionerate Police will interrogate the late actress’ boyfriend Santosh Patra and ex-boyfriend Raja.

The step has been adopted to elicit more information on their relationship and the reason behind her ‘suicide’.

The actress was found hanging in her rented house located at Gadasahi in Nayapalli area of the city.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police said the actress held none responsible for her death.

The father of the deceased pointed fingers at Santosh Patra and termed him the murderer.