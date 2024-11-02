Bhubaneswar: Raj Kishore Hota from Odisha’s Sonepur has made a significant mark in Bollywood as an Assistant Director in horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, the film has already created a buzz, and Hota’s contribution is being celebrated as a proud moment for Odisha.

Raj Kishore Hota’s journey from a small village in Odisha to the bustling film industry of Mumbai is nothing short of inspirational. Growing up in a village that only received electricity in 2010, Hota’s early life was marked by limited access to resources. Despite these challenges, his passion for cinema drove him to pursue a career in the film industry.

Hota began his career as a camera assistant and gradually worked his way up, gaining experience in television with popular shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His dedication and hard work eventually led him to the silver screen, where he worked on successful films such as Dream Girl 2 before landing the role of Assistant Director in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

In an exclusive interview, Hota shared his emotional journey, stating, “My village got electricity in 2010. Even having a dream was a sin for us. I had not even watched many films until 2010. Coming from such a situation to working with legendary actors and a big production house in Mumbai is nothing short of a dream come true moment for me”.

Hota’s story is a beacon of hope for many aspiring filmmakers from small towns and villages. His success underscores the importance of perseverance and the belief that with determination, one can overcome any obstacle. As he continues to make waves in Bollywood, Hota also expressed his desire to contribute to the Odia film industry and help it grow.