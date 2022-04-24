Odia Serial Actor Arrested For Cheating Girlfriend

Bhubaneswar: Odia television serial actor M Suman Kumar was arrested by police for cheating a girl and allegedly having physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

As per the allegation, the actor had developed intimacy with the girl after having a love affair with her and later, he refused her to marry.

Following this, the girl then lodged a complaint with the Pahala police, on the basis of which a case was registered.

Cops today detained Kumar for questioning while further investigation was underway.

Following the complaint, police detained the actor for interrogation and later arrested him.

Suman Kumar was booked under sections 376 (2)(n ), 420, 294, 323, 504 of IPC and was forwarded to a local court, police sources informed.