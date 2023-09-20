Odia Scientist Dr Swati Nayak Wins Prestigious Norman Borlaug Field Award

Bhubaneswar: World Food Prize Foundation (IOWA, USA) announced Odia scientist Dr Swati Nayak as the recipient of prestigious Norman Borlaug Field Award, 2023. The award is given to exceptional scientists under 40 years of age who work in the field of food and nutrition security, hunger eradication and exhibit the character and attributes of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Green Revolution’s Chief Architect Dr Norman Borlaug.

Announced on September 19 at New York Climate Week through special announcement and press release, the highly prestigious award and honour will be received by Dr Nayak during the the week of October 22nd – 28th at IOWA , USA , where various mega events happening on the eve of world food prize week and International Borlaug Dialogue. She will be the third Indian and first Odia to receive this prestigious award at USA and is recognized for her innovative approach to engaging smallholder farmers in demand-driven rice seed systems, from testing and deployment to equitable access and adoption of climate-resilient and nutritious rice varieties.

Working as a scientist with Manila based CGIAR- International Rice Research Institute as South Asia lead at present, Dr Nayak hails from Odisha and currently resides at Delhi along with her husband Priyadarsi Bal and daughter, Advika Nayak Bal.