Odia Puppeteer Maguni Charan Kuanr conferred with Padma Shri

Bhubaneswar: Odia Puppeteer Maguni Charan Kuanr of Odisha’s Keonjhar district was felicitated with the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu during a special event held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Kuanr was conferred with the prestigious award for devoting his life to preserving a dying art like puppet dance. Notably, four eminent personalities from Odisha were shortlisted for the conferment of the 2023 Padma Awards.

They are Krishna Patel, a singer; Antaryami Mishra, a litterateur and Pattayat Sahu, a farmer.