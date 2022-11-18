Odia Movie DAMaN Starring Babushaan Mohanty Declared Tax-Free In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that the Odia film DAMaN, made on the malaria prevention programme of the Odisha government, will be completely tax-free in the state.

Inspired by real-life events, the film set an example of humanity, resilience and the strong determination of a young doctor in providing health care in the remote areas of Malkangiri district.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the movie could imbibe the attitude of selfless services among all government employees including the health department.

The Odisha CM has strongly expressed his belief that if different departments of the state government work in coordination likewise during the Covid epidemic, a healthy and conscious society could be developed.

The film is set in 2015. Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty plays the role of a young doctor, Dr. Siddharth Mohanty, who is posted to the cut-off area of Odisha’s Malkangiri district having 151 villages and infamous for Naxals dominance with no basic facilities. DAMan has garnered 9.6/10 in IMDb RATING, the first Odia movie to do so. After ruling the sliver screens in Odisha, the Ollywood flick will now be released in Hindi and dubbing for the same is underway. The masterpiece is directed by Debi Prasad Lenka & Vishal Mourya. and produced by Deepndra Samal under the banner of J P Motion Pictures.

Watch the Official Trailer of DAMaN here:-