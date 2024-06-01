Odia Minor Girl Labourer Rescued From Railway Station In Karnataka

Nuapada: A missing minor girl who had gone to Karnataka for labour work with her relatives was rescued from railway station in Karnataka.

The girl hails from Rundi village under Boden block in Nuapada district of Odisha.

As per reports, went missing after getting separated from her relatives at Kulbarga railway station in Karnataka. Later, she was rescued by the railway police. The Raghavendra city police contacted Kulberga District Child Welfare Committee and arranged for return to her village. Adding support to the Nuapada District Child Welfare Committee , three officers came and handed over the minor girl.