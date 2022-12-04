Odia Migrant Labourer Dies In Secunderabad

Bhawanipatna: A migrant labourer from Koksara area in Kalahandi district died due to electrocution in Secunderabad of Telangana.

The labourer identified as Tejaraj Nayak had been engaged in a Secunderabad-based company on a contractual basis.

He came in contact with live wire connected to water pump in the company on Saturday and electrocuted to death.

Fellow workers informed his family members regarding the mishap following which they left for Secunderabad to bring back the body of Tejaraj.

It may be noted, seven such labourers from Koksara block in Kalahandi had died in Andhra Pradesh within a span of two months.