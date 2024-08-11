Odia labourer dies of illness in Kerala

Rayagada: An Odia migrant labourer from Dangeskhal village of Chandragiri Panchayat under Kashipur block of Rayagada district, died in Kerala after being taken ill.

The deceased has been identified as Nabin Pradhani (39) died of illness in Palakkad, Kerala state.

It is revealed that, three months ago, Nabin migrated to Palakkad in Kerala state for work with the help of a middleman. However, he was taken ill and due to lack of proper treatment, he died at Palakkad Hospital last night.

Today, the police informed the family. However, due to financial problems, the family could not go there, so the other labourers from Kashipur, who were present there, cremated his body. After the death of Nabn, it has been reported that five of the 10 migrant labourers of Kashipur are returning home.