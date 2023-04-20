Odia Jawan Among Five Killed In Terrorist Attack In Poonch

Bhubaneswar: An Odia soldier was among five jawans who were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday.

The Odia martyr has been identified as Debasish Biswal, a native of Alagumar near Sakhigopal in Puri district. Biswal is survived by his wife Susri Sangeeta, a seven-month-old baby girl.

Debasish had married Sangeeta in 2021.

Biswal among five soldiers belonged to Rashtriya Rifles unit. They were deployed in counterterrorist operations in the area.

The hurled a grenade on the army truck when the vehicle was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in the district. The vehicle caught fire in the grenade attack.

Army in a statement said, “An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J-K was fired upon by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists.”

“Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident,” it added.

Sources claim Jaish-backed terror group, People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), has claimed responsibility for the attack.