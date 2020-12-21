Odia Jawan Among 4 Killed In Sikkim Road Accident, Body To Reach Odisha Tomorrow

Ganjam: A pall of gloom descended in Athagadapatna village in Ganjam district following the demise of an Odia jawan in Sikkim on Sunday.

A jawan from Odisha is among the four persons who were killed in the road accident near the Sino-India border at Nathula.

The Odia jawan has been identified as Jagyanarayan Kar. The body is likely to reach Athagadapatna tomorrow.

As per reports, an Army vehicle skidded from a snow-laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula, and fell into a gorge. While three soldiers and the son of an Army man died on the spot, another soldier suffered injuries in the incident, sources said.