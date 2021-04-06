Odia Jawan Among 22 Security Personnel Martyred During Police-Maoist Encounter In Sukma

Bhubaneswar: A jawan from Odisha is among the 22 security personnel martyred in the encounter with Maoist that took place on Saturday afternoon near Jonaguda village which falls under Jagargunda police station area (in Sukma).

The deceased jawan, identified as Subash Nayak, was hailing from Koksara block in Kalahandi district. He was working as a Constable with District Reserve Guard (DRG) battalion. Nayak is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Notably, 22 security personnel were martyred during the encounter with Maoists on Saturday. As many as 31 jawans were injured in the incident and have been undergoing treatment at the hospital.